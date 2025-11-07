Jeanty rushed 19 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and secured three of five targets for three yards in the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Jeanty was essentially the lone bright spot for the Raiders' offense, and he put the team's only touchdown of the night on the board with a four-yard run late in the first quarter. Jeanty generally found tough sledding on the ground against a talented Broncos defense, and in Las Vegas' first game without the traded Jakobi Meyers, the rookie first-round pick logged his second straight five-target tally. Jeanty draws a much more palatable matchup next time out, as the Raiders welcome in a beatable Cowboys defense on Monday night, Nov. 17.