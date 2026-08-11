Raiders' Ashton Jeanty: Starters in line to play Thursday

Coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that the Raiders' starters -- a group that would include Jeanty -- are in line to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen how much work Jeanty is in store for versus Arizona, but once he gets his reps, his backups will presumably see plenty of action. As the coming campaign approaches, Jeanty is positioned for a high-volume role in the Las Vegas offense that could include more working in the passing game, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. Currently in line for slotting behind Jeanty in the Raiders' backfield are Mike Washington, Dylan Laube, Dare Ogunbowale and Roman Hemby.