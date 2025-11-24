Jeanty rushed 17 times for 50 yards while grabbing all eight of his targets for 58 receiving yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Jeanty was the lone bright spot on offense for the Raiders on Sunday, converting the team's only trip to the end zone in an yet another dismal group effort. The Boise State product understandably struggled on the ground (2.9 YPC) against one of the league's top defenses while running behind Las Vegas' porous offensive line. This has been an ongoing trend for Jeanty in his rookie season, with his last game averaging over four yards per carry coming back in Week 5. The 21-year-old salvaged what would have been a mediocre fantasy score by setting a new single-game high in receiving yards (58) and catching his fourth touchdown pass of the season (eighth overall). Jeanty will look for redemption next Sunday against the Chargers after being held to 44 yards on 14 touches when these two rivals from the AFC West met back in Week 2.