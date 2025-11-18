Jeanty rushed six times for seven yards while adding six receptions on eight targets for 27 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to Dallas.

Las Vegas abandoned the run early in Monday's lopsided loss, resulting in Jeanty's worst rushing totals in 10 starts as a pro. The Raiders ran the ball just 12 times out of 59 plays on offense, and the imbalanced playcalling prevented the team's prized rookie from gaining any momentum. The six receptions served as the only silver lining for those participating in PPR formats, and they also represented a new single-game high for Jeanty. The route to a bounce-back performance in Week 12 will be steep, as Jeanty will have to find room to run behind a porous offensive line while facing Cleveland's dominant defensive front on Sunday.