Jeanty rushed six times for seven yards while adding six receptions (on eight targets) for 27 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to Dallas.

Las Vegas abandoned the run early in Monday's lopsided loss, resulting in Jeanty's worst rushing totals through 10 games on the season. The Raiders ran the ball just 12 times out of 59 plays on offense, and the imbalanced playcalling prevented the team's prized rookie from gaining any momentum. His six receptions served as the only silver lining in his stat line, and the total represented a new single-game high for Jeanty. The route to a bounce-back performance Week 12 will be steep, as Jeanty will have to find room to run behind a porous offensive line while facing Cleveland's dominant defensive front on Sunday.