Jeanty rushed the ball 16 times for 60 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants. He added two receptions on two targets for 13 yards.

Jeanty couldn't duplicate his Week 16 heroics and was extremely inefficient for most of the game. He delivered long runs of 24 and 14 yards in the second half to bolster his stat line, the former of which came with four minutes remaining in the game and the Raiders down three scores. Jeanty enters a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs needing 112 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his rookie season, though he's hit that mark only twice in 16 games to this point.