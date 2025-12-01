Jeanty rushed 15 times for 31 yards and caught six of eight targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

Jeanty continues to get minimal help from the 2-10 Raiders' overmatched offensive line. The rookie sixth overall pick is averaging 18.7 touches per game but just 3.5 yards per carry heading into a Week 14 home game against the tough Broncos defense. Other Raiders running backs combined for one carry and no targets against the Chargers, so Jeanty remains the unquestioned top option in the backfield for Vegas.