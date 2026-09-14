Jeanty rushed 23 times for 102 yards and secured all six targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jeanty shook off the ankle injury that had plagued him for weeks leading into Week 1 by handling a voluminous workload with impressive efficacy. Jeanty set the pace for the Raiders in both rushing and receiving yards on the afternoon, and he shared the team lead in receptions as well. The 2025 first-round pick's pair of receiving scores were each from 13 yards out and transpired in the second and third quarters. With his health apparently no longer in question and Las Vegas' offense looking crisp in its first game under head coach Klint Kubiak's scheme, Jeanty's prospects are bright heading into a Week 2 road matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.