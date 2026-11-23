Jeanty tallied 11 carries for 79 yards and gathered in five of eight targets for 90 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 loss at Denver.

Jeanty's 169 yards from scrimmage amounted to the second-highest single-game total of his career after going for 188 such yards against the Texans in Week 16 of last season. His performance was fueled by a 68-yard catch and run for a touchdown and a 46-yard rush, the latter of which marked his first of 20-plus yards on the campaign. Jeanty also broke a streak of four straight contests falling short of 10 carries, but considering No. 2 RB Mike Washington also earned nine runs in Week 11, the Raiders backfield remains a committee ahead of next Sunday's outing at Cleveland.