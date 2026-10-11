Jeanty (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at New England after a pregame workout.

Jeanty's status was dependent on his pregame workout, and the second-year back has apparently shown enough to get clearance despite missing Friday's practice entirely. He'll be taking on a New England rushing defense that currently sits in the middle of the pack in terms of yards on the ground allowed per game (104.0). Should Jeanty's plantar fasciitis flare up during the game or force any limitations, Mike Washington would be the next man up.