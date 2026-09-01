Jeanty (ankle) is working off to the side during Tuesday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

This marks the first time Jeanty has been participating during a media viewing period since the running back sustained an ankle injury during practice Aug. 23. Jeanty was initially not out with the team for Tuesday's session but has since gotten on the field to work with trainers. There are still some hurdles to be cleared before Jeanty's Week 1 status is confirmed, but the second-year back appears to be making progress.