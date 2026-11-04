Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that the breakdown in carries between Jeanty and Mike Washington will be determined on a week-to-week basis, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Jeanty is averaging just 3.1 yards per tote on the season and has seen his carry count gradually decline with each successive game. After rushing a season-high 23 times in a Week 1 win over the Dolphins, Jeanty logged just two carries (for nine yards) in this past Sunday's win over the Jets, while Washington handled 25 carries (for 83 yards). According to McFadden, Kubiak said that he believes Jeanty can "absolutely" be a bell cow running back, but the second-year player out of Boise State looks like he'll be part of a timeshare with Washington until his production on the ground improves. Jeanty is still locked in as the Raiders' clear top back on passing downs, as he ranks first or tied for first with all NFL running backs in targets (49), receptions (37) and receiving yards (376) and receiving touchdowns (three).