Hooper caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Coming off the Raiders' Week 13 bye, Hooper logged just 20 offensive snaps to rookie Michael Mayer's 51 on Sunday, confirming the latter is likely to retain his hold on the No. 1 tight end role through the remainder of the regular season. Hooper's involvement figures to take a backseat to Mayer's development again Thursday versus the Chargers.