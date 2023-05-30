Hooper could slide to No. 2 on the depth chart after the Raiders selected fellow tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hooper originally faced little competition for the No. 1 role at tight end when he signed with Las Vegas in March after the team dealt Darren Waller to the Giants, but a second-round rookie has since entered the conversation as Mayer projects to vulture first-team reps sooner rather than later. Mayer's introduction therefore limits the ceiling on Hooper's fantasy outlook, and 2017 first rounder O.J. Howard could factor into the TE mix as well.