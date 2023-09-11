Hooper caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Hooper got the start and caught the only target intended for a tight end in his debut with Las Vegas. Fellow newcomer Jimmy Garoppolo did not utilize the tight end position like he did with George Kittle during his time in San Francisco, opting to target his outside options in the narrow victory. Early second-round pick Michael Mayer wasn't used on offense, confirming that Hooper sits atop the depth chart. The veteran tight end is worth consideration in deeper formats heading into a matchup against the Bills on Sunday.