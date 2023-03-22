Hooper agreed Wednesday with the Raiders on a one-year, $2.75 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
After a two-year stint in Cleveland, Hooper joined the Titans for the 2022 campaign and appeared in all 17 games for the club, recording 41 catches for 444 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets. In his new locale, Hooper is slated to lead a tight-end corps in transition. He'll be joined in Las Vegas by fellow free-agent addition O.J. Howard, while the Raiders dealt Darren Waller to the Giants last week and have not yet looked to re-sign free agent Foster Moreau. Given his team context, Hooper has a chance to earn enough targets from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023 to merit attention in deeper fantasy formats.
