Hooper caught one pass for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Hooper has yet to earn more than two targets in a single contest through his first four games as a Raider, ultimately posting a 4-51-0 line this season. Fellow tight end Michael Mayer has been even less involved through the air, leaving a majority of the offensive production to Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Packers.