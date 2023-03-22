Hooper has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Per Garafolo, Hooper's deal with Las Vegas is for $2.75 million, but has the potential to reach $3.5 million. The 28-year-old is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 41 catches on 60 targets for 444 yards and two TDs in 17 games for the Titans. With the Raiders, Hooper is slated to lead a tight end corps that also includes fellow free-agent addition O.J. Howard, now that Darren Waller has been traded to the Giants and Foster Moreau remains unsigned. In that context, Hooper has a chance to earn enough targets from QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023 to merit attention in deeper fantasy formats.
