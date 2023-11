Hooper caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Hooper managed to overcome a minor calf injury that limited him in practice this past Wednesday and Thursday, but he was overshadowed by fellow tight end Michael Mayer on Sunday Night Football as the rookie played 56 of a possible 64 offensive snaps and caught his first career touchdown in the process. Hooper figures to retain the No. 2 TE role for Las Vegas against the Dolphins in Week 11.