Hooper was not targeted in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Hooper's 55 offensive snaps were a season high through the first three weeks, but he failed to earn a single target, and fellow tight end Micheal Mayer was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion. If quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) continues to prioritize Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, Hooper could be a tough click in most formats.