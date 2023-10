Hooper caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Hooper (36) played nearly as many offensive snaps as Michael Mayer (42), but the rookie posted a season-high 39 yards on his own two receptions. Mayer could earn more opportunities as the season wears on, but for now the timeshare at tight end remains fairly evenly split ahead of the Raiders' Week 6 tilt against the Patriots.