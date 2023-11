Hooper was unable to catch his only target in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Hooper played 29 of a possible 61 offensive snaps Sunday, but rookie Michael Mayer earned five targets on the way to a 4-46-0 line. Mayer remains the only Raiders tight end worth rostering, as Hooper likely continues to serve primarily as a blocker against the Chiefs in Week 12.