Hooper caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions

Hooper played just 10 of the Raiders' 46 offensive snaps Monday, his lowest snap share of the season. With rookie tight end Michael Mayer continuing to emerge as the team's top option, the veteran has become an afterthought in the team's offensive scheme. Hooper will likely continue in this backup role going forward barring an injury to Mayer. With that said, the 29-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar when the Raiders host the Giants in Week 9.