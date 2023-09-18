Hooper caught two passes on as many targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Hooper's only receptions came on back-to-back plays on the Raiders' opening drive of the second half, but fellow tight end Michael Mayer was held to just one catch for two yards on 16 offensive snaps throughout this contest. The duo figures to continue splitting duties against the Steelers in Week 3, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could look their way more often if Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers fail to clear the league's concussion protocol.