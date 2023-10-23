Hooper caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.
The veteran tight end has seen his playing time dwindle due to the rise of rookie Michael Mayer over the Raiders' past couple contests, and Hooper logged only 22 offensive snaps in Chicago on Sunday. Additionally, he has earned just 11 total targets through the first seven weeks of the season.
