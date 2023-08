Walter (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Thursday.

Walter was working to earn a depth role in the Raiders' backfield after joining the team on a reserve/future deal in January. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2021 with the Jets, and now he'll likely have to wait a while longer. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team, Walter will be forced to miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign.