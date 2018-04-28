Raiders' Azeem Victor: Lands with Oakland

The Raiders selected Victor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

Victor was widely considered a Day 2 prospect after his outstanding junior campaign at Washington. However, his stock has significantly dropped since he broke his leg in November of 2016, as the linebacker showed up out of weight before the 2017 season and was involved in multiple off-field incidents during the year. He'll likely be given a fresh start in Oakland, but he isn't guaranteed to make the roster and will need to impress in training camp.