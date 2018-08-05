Raiders' Azeem Victor: Out with ankle injury
Victor did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an ankle injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Victor likely tweaked his ankle during Friday's training camp session, while the Raiders elected to keep him sidelined Saturday as a precaution. The sixth rounder faces an uphill battle for playing time at middle linebacker, as he currently stands behind Tahir Whitehead, Derrick Johnson and Marquel Lee on the depth chart.
