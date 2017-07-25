Raiders' Ben Heeney: Stamped with NFI label
Heeney (undisclosed) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Jimmy Durkin of the Mercury News reports.
Heeney spent 12 games on injured reserve last season due to a torn ligament in his ankle. In the four games he did play, he recorded 15 tackles. When he is healthy again, he should be the favorite to win the middle linebacker job in Oakland with only Cory James and 2017 fifth-round pick Marquel Lee to compete with. Keep an eye out for the talented linebacker's recovery as he heads into his third season.
