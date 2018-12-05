Benwikere signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Benwikere was released by the Cardinals last week, and now finds a home in a Raiders' secondary which recently lost Leon Hall (back) for the season. The 2014 fifth-round pick showed some flashes during his time with Arizona, and could realistically see a notable role in Oakland's defense at some point in 2018.

