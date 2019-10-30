Mayowa notched a sack in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.

Mayowa only played 28 of 81 offensive snaps (34 percent), coming in tied for third among Raiders' defensive ends but with 24 fewer than Clelin Ferrell, who ranked second. Mayowa is used to the limited role, however, as he leads the team with 5.5 sacks over six games.

