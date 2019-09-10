Raiders' Benson Mayowa: Marks two sacks
Mayowa made three solo tackles and two sacks in Monday's 24-16 win over the Broncos.
Although Mayowa was used sparingly -- he played 25 of 64 defensive snaps (39 percent) -- he made good use of the opportunities by recording two of Oakland's three sacks Monday. It'll be tough for him to be a consistent IDP asset, however, unless Mayowa earns a more-consistent snap count.
