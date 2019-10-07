Raiders' Benson Mayowa: Opportunistic in win
Mayowa recorded a sack in Oakland's 24-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Mayowa's sacked Chase Daniels on an important third down in the second quarter. It was a big play that forced the Bears to punt from deep in their own territory. Despite making a positive impact in Sunday's win, Mayowa remains a situational pass rusher in the context of Oakland's defense and has only eight tackles to this point in the season. His value in IDP formats remains extremely low.
