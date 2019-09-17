Mayowa recorded three tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 18 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

After two weeks of the season, Mayowa finds himself second in the league in sacks, with 3.5. What's even more impressive is the fact that the defensive end is getting to the quarterback in his limited amount of reps, as he only played in 24 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. However, if he keeps up this level of play, expect his workload to quickly start to rise.