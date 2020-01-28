Play

Mayowa recorded 15 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles over 15 games in 2019.

Mayowa signed a one-year deal with the Raiders -- his third team in as many years -- over the offseason. The draft-additions of Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby didn't afford Mayowa a start all season, and he averaged just 21.1 defensive snaps per game. However, he was explosive in a pass-rushing role, finishing second on the team in sacks. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

