Raiders' Benson Mayowa: Secures one-year pact
Mayowa signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Friday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This deal can eclipse $3 million if Mayowa hits certain incentives. Mayowa had a respectable 2018 season with 38 tackles and four sacks over 15 games with the Cardinals. He'll initially slot in behind Josh Mauro at defensive end with the Raiders.
