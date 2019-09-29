Play

Mayowa (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Mayowa was a limited participant due to a knee injury Thursday, but practiced Friday with no designation, evidencing that this news comes as a surprise. The Idaho product has 3.5 of the team's five sacks this season, suggesting his absence comes as even more of a surprise. With Mayowa sidelined, look for rookie Maxx Crosby and Josh Mauro to possibly see an increase in snaps.

