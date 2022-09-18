site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Bilal Nichols: Questionable to return
Nichols is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury.
Nichols recorded a solo tackle early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup but ultimately sustained an injury. If he's unable to return, Kendal Vickers will likely see an uptick in playing time.
