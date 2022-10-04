Martinez signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Martinez will join the Raiders after suffering a season-ending torn ACL suffered in Week 3 last year. The middle linebacker was able to participate again this preseason and was expected to step back into a starting role this season, but he was released by the Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign. Now, Martinez should quickly step into a prominent role with Las Vegas after fellow middle linebacker Denzel Perryman suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over Denver.