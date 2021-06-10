Wreh-Wilson signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 31-year-old spent the past five years in Atlanta and led the team with three interceptions last year despite playing only 242 defensive snaps. Wreh-Wilson will be fighting for a depth role at cornerback in training camp with Las Vegas.
More News
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Leads team with three INTS in 2020•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Recovered from illness•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Dealing with ailment•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Secures crunch-time INT•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Secures game-clinching turnover•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: To start against Bears•