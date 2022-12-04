Bolden (calf) has been deemed active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Bolden was forced out with a calf injury during the Raiders' Week 12 overtime victory versus the Seahawks, and he was limited in each practice leading up to Sunday's game. However, the third-string running back will still suit up for this important divisional matchup against Las Vegas. Bolden has primarily filled in on special teams over the last six games, and he should continue to see limited offensive snaps behind Ameer Abdullah with Josh Jacobs (calf) also deemed active Week 13.