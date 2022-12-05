Bolden (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bolden was questionable going into Sunday's game against the Chargers with the same injury, but he ultimately suited up and played. With the Raiders playing Thursday against the Rams, it's possible his limited estimate would be a cautious approach, as opposed to him having aggravated the injury. His practice status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead though, especially with Ameer Abdullah (hamstring) and Josh Jacobs (quad/calf) also listed as limited participants Monday.