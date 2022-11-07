Bolden took his only carry for five yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Bolden was not targeted in the passing game, while fellow backup Ameer Abdullah caught one of three targets for eight yards. The former has logged just five total offensive snaps in three contests since the Raiders' bye in Week 6, so Bolden carries very little fantasy appeal into Las Vegas' upcoming tilt against the Colts.
