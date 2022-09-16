Bolden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after not practicing this week, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
With Bolden unlikely to suit up versus the Cardinals, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White figure to see added complementary snaps behind behind starter Josh Jacobs in the Raiders' Week 2 backfield.
