Bolden suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Bolden was relatively effective to begin Sunday's season opener, rushing three times for seven yards while securing both of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. However, he was shaken up on a punt return in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. He was ruled out shortly after, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's Week 2 matchup against Arizona.
