Bolden (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Bolden did not log a statistic before exiting at some point during the first half Sunday. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, his absence should leave Zamir White to take on a bigger role behind top running backs Josh Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah.
