Bolden logged all 17 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

For only the second time in his eight appearances on the season, Bolden didn't pick up a snap on offense, as the Raiders had all of Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Jakob Johnson work out of the backfield ahead of him. Bolden's status as a core special teams contributor should be enough to keep him active on game days moving forward, but he doesn't look like he'll have a role as a change-of-pace back unless one of Jacobs or Abdullah is sidelined.