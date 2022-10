Bolden caught his only target for a loss of one yard in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Bolden logged a season-low five offensive snaps while starter Josh Jacobs erupted for 144 yards and two scores on 28 carries to go along with five receptions for 31 yards on six targets. Bolden could see a bit more passing-down work Week 5 if the Raiders fall behind the Chiefs early, but this is Jacobs' backfield.