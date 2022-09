Bolden rushed three times for 17 yards and caught his only two targets for four yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Bolden, who returned from a one-week absence due to a hamstring injury, earned five touches behind starter Josh Jacobs on Sunday while fellow reserve Ameer Abdullah was limited to four snaps on special teams. Bolden should fill a similar role back at home against the Broncos in Week 4.