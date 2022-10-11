Bolden took his lone carry for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Bolden's 34 yards from scrimmage were a season high, but he played just 10 of 64 offensive snaps while workhorse Josh Jacobs handled 21 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown to go along with five catches on as many targets for 39 receiving yards. Following the team's upcoming bye, Bolden's role figures to remain limited against the Texans in Week 7, especially if the Raiders manage to build an early lead.